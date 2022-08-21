Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. Agada gave Sporting KC (7-15-5) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontàs found the net in the 40th minute and Erik Thommy scored two minutes later as Sporting KC took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Agada polished off his brace in the 75th minute with his fifth goal of the season. He also picked up an assist on Thommy’s score. Portland (7-8-12) avoided a shutout on a goal by Sebastián Blanco — his sixth — in the 90th minute.

