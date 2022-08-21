Angels’ Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Shohei Ohtani has been removed from the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks. He was 0 for 1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for Ohtani in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning. Ohtani was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game. The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.

