Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles spent most of Sunday meeting kids from around the globe playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Players from both teams signed autographs, snapped pictures and a few brave ones raced on cardboard slides down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. The Red Sox and Orioles remained hopeful they could play the Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday night at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field. It rained most of Sunday afternoon. he Red Sox were set to send right-hander Nick Pivetta to the mound against Orioles righty Dean Kremer in the rubber match of the three-games series. Both teams are competing for the final AL wild-card spot.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.