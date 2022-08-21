Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies

Major champion and golf course architect Tom Weiskopf has died of pancreatic cancer. His wife says Weiskopf died Saturday at their home in Big Sky, Montana. Weiskopf’s contributions to golf go far beyond his 16 PGA Tour wins and his British Open title at Royal Troon in 1973. He was blunt and accurate when he worked as a TV analyst. And he was equally successful as a golf course architect. Weiskopf was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020. Laurie Weiskopf says he was still working on design projects in the week leading to his death. Tom Weiskopf was 79.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.