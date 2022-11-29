Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Ovechkin has scored 403 of his 793 career goals away from home. Gretzky holds the overall record with 894. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals. John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots. Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks, who had won three in a row. Spencer Martin made 23 saves. Ovechkin nearly netted a hat trick when Vancouver pulled Martin for an extra skater with just over six minutes left, but his rocket of a shot skimmed the outside of the post.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.