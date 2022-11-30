Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news

Russia and Kenya received encouraging news from track and field’s ruling body, though any possible reprieve for Russia was tempered by World Athletics’ intent to keep the country out of international meets until the war in Ukraine is over. Kenya is dealing with a protracted doping crisis that has landed dozens of athletes on suspension. But World Athletics President Seb Coe says reports about a possible full-scale ban for the country were misguided. He says increased funding from the Kenyan government persuaded authorities to stop short of the most radical sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia’s athletics federation could be reinstated from a doping suspension that began almost a decade ago. But Coe said the door will remain closed to Russians in major events until the war in Ukraine ends.

