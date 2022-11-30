Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978. Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, which was tied for the longest current streak with Brazil. El Tri went into the match at Qatar’s golden Lusail Stadium needing a victory — and help from Poland playing across town against Argentina to advance in Group C. Argentina’s victory meant goal difference came into play.

