Klinsmann leads FIFA team analyzing World Cup on the road

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — German soccer great Jurgen Klinsmann is part of a FIFA team sharing tactical and strategic insight on podcasts recorded within minutes of the final whistle at World Cup games. The Associated Press rode along for a recording in their FIFA vehicle after leaving the match between Argentina-Poland. The FIFA technical teams’ podcasts are like a first draft of the tactical history of the World Cup in Qatar. The podcasts are typically made in traffic congestion after leaving stadiums while fans in nearby cars have no idea that former World Cup stars are close by.

