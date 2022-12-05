No. 18 Gonzaga withstands scare from Kent St for 73-66 win

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66. The nation’s longest home win streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare by the Golden Flashes. Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to hold off the Flashes. Julian Strawther scored 14 for Gonzaga and Nolan Hickman added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Thomas led Kent State with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

