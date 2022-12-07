2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform

LOS ANGELES (AP) — 2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football” platform to feature some of the world’s most popular musical performers on Amazon Music’s new live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a weekly concert show streaming after “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video. The concert series, which debuted in late October with guest Lil Baby, has also featured Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. 2 Chainz took the stage last month with Lil Wayne, who performed some of his hits. Rapper A$AP Rocky will be featured Thursday. 2 Chainz says Amazon reached out with a “new vision” of marrying the worlds of football and music.

