Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a 23-point lead and had to overcome an eight-point deficit. The Timberwolves — who had 23 turnovers — won for just the second time in six games. Buddy Hield scored 26 points and hit 7 of 11 from 3-point territory for Indiana, which has lost four of five and couldn’t follow a victory Monday night in Golden State. Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and 15 assists for the Pacers.

