Tagovailoa leads Pro Bowl fan vote in another sign of growth
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the Pro Bowl fan voting with 138,390 votes. He’s ahead of Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating and has 2,859 yards passing, 21 TDs and five interceptions. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fourth in overall fan voting with 132,100 votes. A Pro Bowl selection would be the first in Tagovailoa’s career.