Stanford QB Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is leaving school to enter the NFL draft. McKee announced his decision after a disappointing junior season on an overmatched Stanford team. McKee completed 62% of his passes for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season as Stanford went 3-9 for a second straight year. Stanford will undergoing an overhaul with coach David Shaw stepping down after 12 seasons and several players expected to transfer.

