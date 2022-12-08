UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev say they didn’t expect that UFC 282 would decide who gets the light heavyweight title belt. Previous light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury. Second-ranked Blachowicz and No. 3 Ankalaev were moved up to the main event on Saturday. The co-main event now is between rising star Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon in a lightweight match. Ankalaev and Pimblett are favored to win.

