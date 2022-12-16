Everton striker Rondon leaves club 6 months early

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton striker Salomon Rondon has agreed to terminate his contract with the club six months early. The 33-year-old Venezuela international made just three starts since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January despite first-choice forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin spending much of that period injured. Rondon was signed by former manager Rafael Benitez in mid 2021 and made 31 appearances. They included 13 starts but just three goals. Rondon’s contract was to initially finish in June 2023.

