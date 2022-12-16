Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett to have surgery on broken hand

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand but the team is optimistic he could return before the end of the regular season. Coach Pete Carroll says Lockett could be sidelined only a short time. Lockett was injured late in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to San Francisco. The injury appears to have occurred when Lockett was hit hard and fell awkwardly with 3:47 remaining in the game.

