CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Illinois overcome Alabama A&M’s comeback push for a 68-47 win Saturday. Mayer went 7 of 8 and scored 15 points in the second half to help Illinois close out. Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Messiah Thompson added 12 for the Bulldogs.

