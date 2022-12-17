Ole Miss rallies behind Murrell, Ruffin for 63-55 win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 21 points and Daeshun Ruffin had 17 with the two combining for 28 in the second half when Mississippi rallied to beat Temple 63-55. After shooting just 27% and giving up 16 points off turnovers in the first half the Rebels rebounded to shoot 48% in the second half and overtake the Owls. Damian Dunn scored 16 points and Khalif Battle 15 for Temple, which shot 24% in the second half. Ole Miss led 51-44 with five minutes to after play after two baskets each from Ruffin and Murrell and Murrell’s first 3-pointer after seven misses. Ruffin assisted on a Myles Burns dunk to make it an eight-point edge with 3:43 left.

