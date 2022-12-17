Spanish league attacks FIFA’s plan for bigger Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has joined in the criticism of FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup. A day after FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented his vision of a 32-team Club World Cup for 2025 the Spanish league said “new international tournaments irreversibly damage the entire football ecosystem.” The World Leagues Forum and the global players’ union FIFPRO had already questioned expanding the club tournament to 32 teams. The Spanish league says it will consider legal action to stop the new format from being introduced.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.