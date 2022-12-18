Tannehill overcomes ankle injury, but Titans toppled again

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill’s injured ankle got a whole lot worse when Khalil Mack rolled it into a thoroughly unnatural position while tackling the quarterback during Tennessee’s opening series against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill improbably returned to the game for the Titans after missing just one series. He performed admirably and even rushed for what turned out to be the tying touchdown. The Chargers’ 17-14 victory left Tannehill facing a long, uncomfortable plane ride back to Nashville with a swollen ankle and thinning chances for a favorable playoff position.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.