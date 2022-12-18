Tannehill overcomes ankle injury, but Titans toppled again
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill’s injured ankle got a whole lot worse when Khalil Mack rolled it into a thoroughly unnatural position while tackling the quarterback during Tennessee’s opening series against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill improbably returned to the game for the Titans after missing just one series. He performed admirably and even rushed for what turned out to be the tying touchdown. The Chargers’ 17-14 victory left Tannehill facing a long, uncomfortable plane ride back to Nashville with a swollen ankle and thinning chances for a favorable playoff position.