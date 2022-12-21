Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers. The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points. The Boilermakers played without 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who was sidelined by illness. Edey is averaging team highs of 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds. Caleb Furst started in Edey’s place at center. Jordan Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Privateers.

