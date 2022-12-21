Roman understands second-guessing as Ravens sputter

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a target of Baltimore Ravens fans right now for a couple of reasons. For several weeks, the offense could charitably be described as unspectacular. Then last weekend at Cleveland, Baltimore didn’t stick with the one thing that was working well. That was running the ball with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. A more pass-heavy approach late in that game didn’t work at all. Roman figures the second-guessing comes with the territory. He can even do a bit of it himself sometimes.

