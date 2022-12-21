Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine. Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 freshman who leads the Buckeyes in scoring, made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and was three points shy of matching his career best. Kellen Tynes scored 19 points for Maine (6-6).

