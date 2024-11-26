Texas Rangers finalize manager Bruce Bochy’s on-field coaching staff, including new bench coach

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have finalized manager Bruce Bochy’s on-field coaching staff for 2025, including the addition of bench coach Luis Urueta after he spent the last two seasons serving in the same role for Miami.

Texas also said Tuesday that Dave Bush will be an assistant pitching coach and Jordan Tiegs the bullpen coach after both were already working in the organization. The Rangers earlier this month named Justin Viele as hitting coach after five seasons in the same role with San Francisco.

Urueta joined the Rangers after former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker was hired this month as a senior adviser for baseball operations.

There are seven returning staff members: pitching coach Mike Maddux, offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, first base coach Corey Ragsdale, third base coach Tony Beasley, catching coach Bobby Wilson, assistant hitting coach Seth Conner, and quality control coach Brett Hayes. Beasley is the longest-tenured Rangers coach, going into his 11th season.

The only members of Bochy’s staff not coming back from the 2024 season went to other big league teams. Will Venable was hired as manager of the Chicago White Sox after being Bochy’s associate manager, and hitting coach Tim Hyers took the same role Atlanta.

Urueta was previously on Arizona’s big league staff from 2018-21, those last two years as bench coach. Bush was in a role with on-field and front office duties as director of pitching strategy for the Rangers, while Tiegs served the three years as the organization’s pitching coordinator.

