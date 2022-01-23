A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being struck by a car on El Paso’s east side
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on El Paso's east side, first responders told ABC-7.
They say the collision happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pellicano.
The pedestrian was taken to Del Sol Medical Center.
No other information was available at this time.
Our weekly pedestrian hit.
What makes people in El Paso think they won’t be killed walking into traffic?