A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being struck by a car on El Paso’s east side

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on El Paso's east side, first responders told ABC-7.

They say the collision happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pellicano.

The pedestrian was taken to Del Sol Medical Center.

No other information was available at this time.

