Motorcycle crash in west El Paso sends one person to the hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been critically injured following a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to first responders.

The collision happened at the intersection of Resler Dr. and Redd Road.

The crash happened at 1:41 p.m., according to first responders.

Special traffic investigators have not been called out to the scene, according to El Paso Police.

This is a developing story and ABC-7 will continue to provide updates throughout the day.