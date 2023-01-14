Motorcycle crash in west El Paso sends one person to the hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been critically injured following a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to first responders.
The collision happened at the intersection of Resler Dr. and Redd Road.
The crash happened at 1:41 p.m., according to first responders.
Special traffic investigators have not been called out to the scene, according to El Paso Police.
This is a developing story and ABC-7 will continue to provide updates throughout the day.