‘Domestic call’ reported by El Paso Police in Lower Valley, large police response

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large police presence was spotted at Loop 375 and Midway in the Lower Valley around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. An official with the El Paso Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic call" in the area, but did not provide further details.

Shortly after ABC-7 learned of the incident, several viewers who claim to live in the area reported that their power was out.

"I was watching your news... at 6 a.m. and the electric power went off," one viewer said in part in an email to our newsroom. "I heard a sound and then a lot of ambulances. Maybe a crash."

El Paso Electric's outage map showed over 350 customers in the same area as the police activity were without power. That number has since gone down.

It is unclear at this time whether the mass outage is related to the police activity.

"A power line pole was struck on the block of 7400 Mimosa Ave. The pole needs to be replaced before power is restored to customers in that area. The estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m." a spokesperson for El Paso Electric wrote to ABC-7 in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.