Motorcycle crash injures one person, all lanes closed

UPDATE: TxDOT reports that all eastbound and westbound lanes of North Loop are closed to traffic between Holmsley Trail and Gilmore Way. The crash happened in front of Del Valle Middle School.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire dispatch says one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley.

The crash was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday at North Loop and Zaragoza.

ABC 7 crew reports North Loop is closed as police investigate the crash. No word on what lead to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated as information because available.