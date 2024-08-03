Skip to Content
August 3 five year anniversary

El Paso County unveils new eternal flame honoring victims of the Aug 3 mass shooting

By ,
New
Published 10:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVAI) -- As part of its program for the fifth anniversary of the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting, the County of El Paso unveiled a new eternal flame honoring the 23 victims.

The flame, constructed in partnership with Texas Gas Service, is located at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Watch the story on the eternal flame above.

ABC-7 was there for the unveiling and provided complete team coverage of the ceremony in all of our evening newscasts, as well as in a special livestreamed event on our website.

Article Topic Follows: August 3 five year anniversary

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content