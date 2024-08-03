El Paso County unveils new eternal flame honoring victims of the Aug 3 mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVAI) -- As part of its program for the fifth anniversary of the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting, the County of El Paso unveiled a new eternal flame honoring the 23 victims.

The flame, constructed in partnership with Texas Gas Service, is located at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Watch the story on the eternal flame above.

ABC-7 was there for the unveiling and provided complete team coverage of the ceremony in all of our evening newscasts, as well as in a special livestreamed event on our website.