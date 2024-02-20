Two Borderland mental health organizations secure $12.85 in federal grants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Aliviane, Inc., along with El Paso Child Guidance Center, have secured $12.85 million in federal grants to bring more behavioral health initiatives to the Borderland.

The three grants focus on assistance for homeless people in need of behavioral health services, specialized care for pregnant and postpartum mothers, and drug court support.

"Simultaneously, the El Paso Child Guidance Center's 'Mental Health Starts with Me (MHSWM)' program grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will expand trauma and grief-focused treatment for children, adolescents, and families, increase access to care and provide critical training for fellow providers all in El Paso County," the organization announced in a news release Tuesday.

Aliviane, Inc. leaders say the two organizations both "showcase a shared commitment to comprehensive and accessible behavioral health services."

"We're honored to receive these grants to make a meaningful impact on El Paso's behavioral health landscape," Aliviane, Inc. CEO Ivonne Tapia said. "This funding expands our reach and enhances care quality for those facing various challenges."