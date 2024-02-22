Region 19 focuses on blending education and mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Today, mental professionals and education experts are joining together to talk about how the mind and education impact mental health.

It's called "From PBIS To ISF: Blending Education & Mental Health Conference," an opportunity for local schools to look at mental health frameworks -- and steps to create interconnected systems for behavioral health in education.

"The goal is to blend resources, training, systems, data, and practices in order to improve outcomes for all children and youth," promotional documentation states. "There is an emphasis on prevention, early identification, and intervention of the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of students."

Region 19 says family and community involvement "is critical to this framework and essential to youth behavioral and mental health outcomes."

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.





