Emergence Health Network Celebrates 988 Day

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This month is a critical initiative that celebrates 988 Day and raises awareness about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. “EHN is one of the many organizations around the country raising awareness about the importance of seeking help and prioritizing mental health as part of 988 Day and Suicide Prevention Month,” said Noreen Jaramillo, EHN Director of Communications. EHN provides 24-hour behavioral crisis services through its crisis helpline 915-779-1800 and 988, the national three-digit crisis and suicide hotline.

