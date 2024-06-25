Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast

Murder of Tyler Croke: Victim’s family vows vigilance as killers plead guilty

By
New
Published 11:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In 2017, 23-year-old Tyler Croke was ambushed in a friend's East El Paso apartment, and was stabbed repeatedly.

On May 17, 2024, Adam Acosta, Tristan Chilton, and Brandon Olsen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder in connection to Croke's death as part of a plea deal. That is when Croke's family was finally able to address the killers during the sentencing hearing.

The newest podcast episode, which is a follow up to an episode from May 2022, comes out Thursday. Tune in Thursday evening for ABC-7 at 10 to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: Borderland Crimes Podcast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content