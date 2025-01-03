Driver who exploded Cybertruck in Las Vegas railed about ‘political grievances’ and domestic issues before suicide

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — The man who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas wrote of “political grievances, issues about conflicts elsewhere” as well as “domestic issues” in the days leading up to his suicide, officials said Friday.

The writings were found in the cellphone of Matthew Alan Livelsberger, the truck’s driver, said Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a news conference.

The Cybertruck was detonated outside a Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday. Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado, died in the incident and seven others were injured. Authorities on Friday said his identity had been confirmed.

Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Division, said the incident appeared to be “a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues.”

Evans said the attack was “more public and more sensational than usual,” and investigators noted they were still pouring over “a lot of content” related to the case, including two cell phones.

Authorities said there was no connection between Livelsberger, the driver who died in the explosion, and the New Orleans attack.

