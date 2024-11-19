Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee Declares War on Scams: A Consumer Protection Movement Begins

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — When it comes to protecting your wallet and your peace of mind, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee isn’t playing around. The recently launched “Stay Scam Free in Harris County” initiative is a bold declaration against scams and fraudulent practices targeting vulnerable residents in the area. In a city as vibrant as Houston, where opportunity and diversity thrive, it’s shameful that some exploit others’ trust for personal gain. Menefee’s initiative seeks to change that narrative with a proactive, empowering approach to consumer protection.

Fighting Scams with Knowledge and Action

Fraud isn’t just a distant menace—it’s a clear and present danger in our community. Every year, thousands of Harris County residents fall victim to scams that wreak havoc on their finances and emotional well-being. The Federal Trade Commission reported that Texans lost a staggering $763 million to fraud in 2022, making Texas the fourth-highest state for scams nationwide. And the numbers keep climbing.

“Consumer fraud is not just an inconvenience—it’s a crisis,” says Menefee. “Our goal is to make Harris County a safer place by giving our community the tools they need to protect themselves. Knowledge is power, and this initiative is all about sharing that power with our residents.”

Wanda Jackson: A Story That Hits Home

Take, for example, the devastating case of Wanda Jackson, a retired HISD teacher. Scammers posing as contractors convinced Jackson to deed her home in exchange for a loan for repairs. Instead of getting the promised help, her home was sold for profit, leaving her evicted and stripped of two properties her family had cherished for generations.

“I thought I was securing my home’s future, but I was blindsided,” Jackson shared tearfully. Her story is a heartbreaking reminder that no one is immune to fraud, no matter their experience or good intentions.

Menefee’s office didn’t just stand by. They filed a lawsuit against the companies involved—Ironside Builders, South Victory Group, and Mayer Properties—seeking justice for Jackson, including the return of her property and $1 million in damages.

The “Stay Scam Free” Movement: What You Need to Know

This isn’t just about lawsuits—it’s about education. The Harris County Attorney’s Office has released a free downloadable resource guide (available in English and Spanish) to arm residents with the knowledge they need to spot and avoid scams. Whether it’s fraud by apartment landlords, deceptive mortgage practices, or phony contractors, the guide lays out common schemes and offers actionable steps to protect yourself.

Key highlights include:

Stop and Verify: Pause before acting on unsolicited calls or emails. If someone claims to be from Amazon or another company, check your account directly. Monitor Your Credit: Regularly review your financial accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity. Avoid Sharing Personal Info: Never give sensitive information over the phone or online unless you’re 100% sure who you’re dealing with. Holiday Scams: A Season of Giving…and Taking?

With the holiday season fast approaching, scams are expected to spike. The most common grifts include:

Amazon Fraud Alerts: Scammers posing as employees claiming there’s an issue with your account. Sweepstakes Tricks: Texts promising fake prizes that steal your data once clicked. Gift Card Ploys: Messages from “friends” asking for gift cards to deal with a fabricated emergency. “Don’t let scammers steal the joy of the holidays,” Menefee warns. “By staying vigilant, we can protect not just our finances but also our peace of mind.”

Get Involved: Empower Your Community

Houston Style Magazine readers, Menefee’s mission goes beyond just stopping scammers—it’s about creating a stronger, more informed Harris County. The community is encouraged to report fraud via ScamFreeHC.com or by texting 346-354-7459. Together, we can build a community that’s resilient against deception. For more tips, visit scamfreeagency.com, and download the resource guide to ensure you and your loved ones stay safe this season.

For more info, visit cao.harriscountytx.gov

