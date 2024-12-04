Little girl brings a smile to Hurricane Helene debris workers

By Peyton Furtado

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — While it seems like we’re back to business as usual, crews are still scattered across the Upstate cleaning up Helene debris. Many workers are a long way from home.

The wheels on the trucks go round and round seven days a week in Spartanburg County. Crews spend their days picking up debris and dropping it off at sites around the county.

“They work from sunup to sundown,” said Chance Hinzy, a health and safety director with Beeghly Tree Service.

These truckers are mostly from Pennsylvania and won’t go home for good until March.

“So obviously, these guys have families and kids back home, so if the little girl is giving a honking sign, you’re going to honk your horn for her,” Chance said.

Ivy is 3 years old — turning 4 on Thursday.

“She is like the Energizer bunny,” said her mom, Anna Graham. “She just never runs out of energy.”

And ever since Helene, her obsession has been these trucks.

“I’ve never seen a truck that big, full of limbs,” Graham said.

The trucks dump debris and park near her house. Almost every day, she waits in the parking lot as the truckers pull in. It started out as a wave. Slowly but surely, they started to honk every time they saw her. Crews have embraced her, giving her t-shirts and a little pink vest, making her an honorary part of the team.

In return, she brightens their day after long hours of hard work and reminds them of home.

