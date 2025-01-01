Former corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting second inmate in women’s prison

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — A former corrections officer is now charged with sexually assaulting two Oklahoma inmates.

The Mabel Bassett Correctional Center officer was fired and arrested in March after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections received cellphone video of one of the assaults. Now, another woman has come forward.

But lawmakers and advocates said this is a larger problem.

In October, state Rep. J.J. Humphrey, a Republican from Lane, held an interim study at the state Capitol looking into problems within the Department of Corrections, including the gross mistreatment of inmates. As more charges were filed against the former corrections officer, Humphrey is calling for more transparency from the Department of Corrections.

“People ought to be appalled at what’s going on,” Humphrey said.

D’Shaunn Dixon was arrested and fired after the Department of Corrections and media outlets received cellphone video of the former corrections officer allegedly assaulting an inmate. Now, a second inmate has come forward, accusing the officer of raping her, too.

In October 2023, the victim was grabbing a mop bucket from a closet when Dixon allegedly closed the door and forced the inmate to perform sex acts, according to court documents.

Mabel Bassett didn’t request an investigation until October 2024.

The Department of Corrections told KOCO that it was already investigating the inmate’s accusations well before receiving the cellphone footage, but they said the video assisted agents to expedite the arrest.

“I don’t believe them, and I think they have a huge, huge problem, and I’m not going to stop going after them,” Humphrey said. “They need to be transparent, and you’re going to have to have a legislator that’s willing to hold them accountable. And that’s legislators! Not one.”

Humphrey and other justice reform advocates said more needs to be done.

“One thing I think that’s going to help prevent it now is they have the bodycams, if they’re being properly used,” Emily Barnes, justice reform advocate with Hooked on Justice, said.

The department said it is committed to zero-tolerance standards toward all forms of sexual abuse and harassment between employees and offenders. They also said inmate safety and security is a top priority.

Dixon is charged with four counts of rape and one count of forcible oral sodomy.

He was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail. He will go before a judge for the newest charge at the end of January.

