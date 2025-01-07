Mullet contest held at Pennsylvania Farm Show

By Anne Shannon

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — It was business in the front and party in the back during the Mullet Contest at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Hundreds of mullet maniacs came to show off their ‘do on Monday.

“This is all new,” Dawn Bodenberg said.

She was called in as a last-minute judge. She’s evaluated baked goods and flowers before but never the iconic hairstyle.

“I’m like, I don’t know anything about mullets. I know that Blake Shelton wore one years and years ago. I still didn’t know it was a thing,” she said.

It’s definitely a thing – a big thing.

“I think it’s simply because if you have a mullet you want to be proud of it and people are proud to show them off and other people are really interested in seeing that because it’s not something you see every day,” Ben Jumper said.

Emcee Jason Goldberg divided the contestants into age groups.

In the end, it was 9-year-old Romeo Valadez who was the grand prize winner. He came all the way from Ocean City, Maryland, to show why he’s the mane attraction.

“It’s like a really big deal. It’s not just a competition. Not just anyone. It’s a really special one,” he said.

