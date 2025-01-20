Tribe to begin issuing citations for trespassing on Tribal roads

By Jacob Sennholz

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wisconsin (WAOW) — The Lac du Flambeau Band of Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Council announced its decision to begin issuing citations for trespassing to individuals over the on going dispute of unauthorized use of Annie Sun Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Road and Else Lake Lane (the ‘Four Roads’).

They say this action is being taken to uphold tribal sovereignty and to enforce applicable law, ensuring protection of the Reservation.

The press release from the Tribe goes on to say despite many good-faith efforts to negotiate agreements with the Town of Lac du Flambeau, progress has been limited, leaving the Tribe with no choice but to enforce trespassing laws on its land.

“Our priority is the safety of our community, upholding our sovereignty, and ensuring the integrity of our land,” Said Tribal President John Johnson Sr. “The Tribe is not just some private landowner complaining of unauthorized access over its lands. We are a sovereignty under the law and the Tribe intends to exercise its right under the law to cite for unauthorized trespass.”

On Wednesday, January 15, the Tribe announced it voted not to barricade the roads again.

Citations for trespassing will be issued starting Friday, January 17.

The tribe encourages homeowners affected by the issue to contact the LDF Town Board to discuss any questions or concerns.

