This more than two-ton heavy net was removed from a Maui beach

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — Conservationists and volunteers with the Pacific Whale Foundation removed a net that weighed more than 2,600 pounds from the shoreline at Waihe’e Beach Park.

“Sometimes we pick up 300, 400, so it varies but anything over 700 is pretty rare. So to have a net this size is pretty scary to know that it’s just drifting out in the ocean,” Brianna Simon, Pacific Whale Foundation conservation biologist and outreach supervisor, said.

Some believe the tangle of net was hidden for several years because it was partially shrouded by shrubbery.

The removal effort was a part of the foundation’s Marine Debris Rapid Response program, which started last year.

Simon said the net at Waihe’e was the biggest they’ve collected so far and was more than twice as heavy as the previous one they gathered.

“It takes a lot of tools, a lot of effort… but our volunteers are very eager and willing to come and help and grab the net,” Simon added.

It took the few volunteers and foundation workers hours over several days to take out the net. Some were hunched over while others were on the ground, slicing away at the mound of debris to separate it into transportable bits.

“It’s sad. It does affect the ecosystem and damage the reef on its way to get ashore, but it does feel good to try to clean it up so it doesn’t continue its damages,” Simon said.

If you see any large nets you can report them by calling 833-432-6387.

