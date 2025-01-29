‘I get to play in the Super Bowl’: One Kansas City Chiefs player’s emotional reaction to win

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — NFL Films captured the emotional reaction of a Kansas City Chiefs defender after quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Samaje Perine connected on a game-clinching first down.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs, but he did not play in last year’s Super Bowl after tearing his ACL in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.

“I get to play in the Super Bowl,” Omenihu repeated after Mahomes completed the pass to Perine.

That injury happened exactly a year ago on Tuesday.

With Omenihu’s return to the lineup, the Chiefs’ defense has stepped up, particularly in the pass rush.

In the first 11 games without Omenihu, the Chiefs recorded 25 sacks and 49 quarterback hits.

In the eight games since his return, they’ve tallied 29 sacks and 55 quarterback hits, including an eight-sack performance in last Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Texans.

