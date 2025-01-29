Marshfield High’s Bob Fisher joins elite 700-win basketball coaching club

By Alexis Beckett

MARSHFIELD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — There are only three Massachusetts high school basketball coaches who have notched 700 wins in their careers, including Marshfield’s Bob Fisher.

With 17 league titles, four sectional titles and two state titles, Fisher, 80, has seen it all during his 44 seasons as a varsity head coach.

“It’s a long journey, but a fun journey,” said Fisher. “It’s definitely been fun.”

And in his 17th year at Marshfield High School, the boys basketball coach earned a spot in the elusive 700-win club.

“I’m blessed with my health. I still have the energy, the firepower,” said Fisher.

Fisher is still coaching and looks forward to adding to that win total.

“The kids know I’m committed to what I am doing, and I want them to be committed,” he said.

