Rafael Nadal loses to Botic van de Zandschulp in potential final match

(CNN) — In emotional scenes in Spain, Rafael Nadal, in his final professional tennis event, lost to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Final 8 in Málaga.

The crowd tried to will the 22-time grand slam singles champion to victory, but van de Zandschulp prevailed against the Spaniard, 6-4, 6-4.

Whether Nadal’s career continues past Tuesday depends on if Spain advances beyond the quarterfinals of the international team tennis event.

Should Carlos Alcaraz defeat Tallon Griekspoor in the second match of the day, it will hinge on the result of the doubles match to close out play later in the day. If Griekspoor wins, the Dutch will advance.

Emotions were running high before a ball was hit Tuesday.

The Málaga crowd roared for the 38-year-old Nadal when he was introduced with Team Spain.

As the television broadcast panned the crowd, it showed some spectators who appeared to already be in tears.

Nadal, too, had tears in his eyes as the Spanish national anthem played, and the crowd chanted “Rafa!” after the anthem.

Nadal, who took the court for the first match of the day, showed what fans have seen his entire career. He unleashed his classic fist bumps – and showed his signature mental fortitude in never giving up until the final point despite being down.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman held his nerve. Van de Zandschulp already had experience in getting the best of a Spaniard on a hard court this year, having upset Alcaraz in straight sets in the second round of the US Open.

After match point, Nadal received a standing ovation from the crowd as he waved, blew kisses, and clapped to all who showed their admiration for the Spanish hero.

