Australian Open: American Madison Keys stuns world No. 2 Iga Świątek to set up final showdown against Aryna Sabalenka

(CNN) — American Madison Keys stunned world No. 2 Iga Świątek in an all-time Australian Open classic, coming from a set down to win 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) and set up a final showdown against Aryna Sabalenka.

There were seven breaks of serve between No. 19 seed Keys and Świątek in an epic back-and-forth first set, with the Polish star edging ahead after breaking her opponent for the fourth time.

The second set could not have been more different, with Keys breaking every one of Świątek’s service games to level the match in impressive fashion.

But it was the third set that really elevated the match to classic status. With the scores tied at 5-5, Keys suffered the first break of the deciding set as Świątek took a 6-5 lead with a chance to serve out the match.

The loss will be particularly galling for Świątek, who had match point at 40-30 up but was unable to convert and reach her first Australian Open final.

That meant the match would be decided on a 10-point championship tie-break, which only provided further heartbreak for Świątek. She led for almost the entirety of the tie-break and was two points away from the win at 8-7.

However, a series of booming shots from Keys broke Świątek’s resistance. The American won the final three points to seal a 10-8 win and reach her first grand slam final since the 2017 US Open.

In her on-court interview after the match, Keys could scarcely believe what she had just achieved.

“I’m still trying to catch up to everything that’s happening,” she said while whirling her fingers around her head. “Umm … yeah … I’m in the final!”

Sabalenka, Keys’ opponent on Saturday, remains on course for a historic third straight Australian Open title after beating No. 11 seed and close friend Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 in Thursday’s first semifinal.

The world No. 1 is aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1999 to win three consecutive titles Down Under.

In her quarterfinal against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sabalenka dropped a set at the Australian Open for the first time since the 2023 final, but she was back to her ruthless best against Badosa.

Sabalenka, who described Badosa as a “soulmate” this week, suffered a surprise break of serve early in the first set to allow the Spaniard to open up a 2-0 lead.

However, she soon found her feet and won four games in a row to turn the opening set on its head, eventually sealing it with a booming ace.

The second set was Sabalenka at her best. After the opening game, she went on to win five straight games to take a commanding lead that Badosa never looked like clawing back.

The friends shared a warm embrace at the net at the conclusion of the match, before they were seen talking and smiling together in the players’ gym.

“I hope she’s still my friend,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. “I’m sure she’ll hate me for the next hour or day or two, I’m okay with that. I can handle that.

“After that I think we’re back to being friends, back to going out together, shopping. I promise Paula, if she’s watching, that we’ll go shopping and I’ll pay for whatever she wants.”

During her interview, Sabalenka was told she would join a list of the legendary names to win three straight Australian Open titles: Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Hingis.

“You just saying that, I have goosebumps,” Sabalenka responded. “Honestly, I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my team that we were able to put ourselves in such a situation, and it’s a privilege.

“If I’m able to put my name in history, it’s going to mean a lot. It’s going to mean the world for me. I couldn’t even dream about that, to be honest. First I was dreaming to win at least one grand slam.

“Now I have this opportunity, it’s incredible and I’m going to go out and leave everything I have in the final.”

