Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert almost hit by falling piece of scoreboard during game

(CNN) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert narrowly avoided being hit by what appeared to be a falling piece of equipment from the jumbotron at the Target Center during a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Gobert was walking to the bench at the end of the first quarter when what looked to be a black horn fell from the arena’s roof. It landed just a short distance from Gobert’s head, bouncing off the floor and causing the 32-year-old to jump.

It also didn’t fall far from his Timberwolves teammate Naz Reid, who stared up at the overhead scoreboard with a puzzled look on his face. Hawks star Mouhamed Gueye also appeared to walk past where the object fell just seconds before.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident and a referee removed the broken piece of equipment from the court before play continued. CNN has reached out to the Timberwolves for comment about what happened.

Minnesota went on to beat the Hawks 100-92 in a scrappy game.

The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards’ 23 points, with Julius Randle adding another 20. After his brief scare, Gobert finished the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

The Hawks played without leading scorer and NBA assist leader Trae Young due to an injury, but De’Andre Hunter did step up to score a career-high 35 points in the defeat.

The Hawks have now lost five consecutive games and will hope to turn their luck around against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has now won three in a row and will look to continue its good run against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

