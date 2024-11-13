One person dead following two explosions near Brazil’s supreme court

By Julia Vargas Jones, CNN

(CNN) — One person has been found dead following two explosions near Brazil’s Supreme Court and Congress in Brasilia.

One explosion took place outside the Supreme Court while the other occurred on a street next to Annex 4 of the nearby Congress, according to CNN Brasil.

One person was killed in the explosions, CNN Brasil said, citing the Executive Secretary for Public Safety of Brasilia.

Earlier, CNN Brasil initially reported authorities saying the explosions were a suicide attack. Police say they are still investigating and sweeping the area.

Federal security police are on the scene and the Three Powers Plaza, which is home to all three branches of Brazil’s government, has been blocked off.

CNN Brasil said the court’s justices had been evacuated following the explosions.

Attorney General Jorge Messias condemned the attacks, saying federal police would “investigate the explosions in the perimeter of the Three Powers Plaza with rigor and urgency.”

“I strongly condemn the attacks against the Supreme Federal Court and the House of Representatives. I express my solidarity with the ministers and parliamentarians,” he said on X. “We need to understand the motivation behind these attacks, as well as to restore peace and security as quickly as possible.”

The Three Powers Plaza was the site of mass protests and attacks on January 8, when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the area.

There has been growing discontentment with the court as it has broadened its authority over cases involving political extremism, disinformation, and threats to democratic order.

While some view this as essential to protecting Brazil’s democracy, critics have decried it as judicial overreach aimed at curtailing conservative voices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

