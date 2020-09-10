‘It’s not the socializing, it’s how we socialize’: Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 has started a weekly feature where we ask Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changing.

Here's the Q&A for Thursday, September 10:

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): How has this past week gone for you?

Dr. Jose Burgos (UMC’s Director of Internal Medicine): "We had steady numbers this past week. Even though we're seeing fewer new cases -- which is excellent, that's the goal -- in the hospitals we are seeing the same amount of people that we have been dealing with over the past month."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Burgos: "Yes. We can definitely handle the number of patients."

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Burgos: "Remember a mask is a must. That will play a really important part in preventing further respiratory illnesses this winter, not only coronavirus. But remember, if you have any viral infection, it might be Covid. There's no way for any physician to rule that out until you get tested."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you’ve seen this week?

Burgos: "The report on this Astra-Zeneca vaccine that the trial had to be stopped because of an adverse effect. We were all hoping and rooting for that vaccine to come out as soon as possible, but what this is telling us is that we're following science. We're following the right steps. We're not going to jump any step to put a medication out there or to put a vaccine out there and at the end of the day just harm people."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Burgos: "Looking at the cases, we might have a bump. If not next week, then the other week based on this long weekend."

Casillas: What is giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: "People are behaving better. People are actually doing what they need to be doing to protect themselves and protect others. If we can learn something out of that experience when we reopened the first time, it's not the socializing, it's how we socialize that actually led to that huge increase in cases."

Casillas: What is your message to the Borderland?

Burgos: "My message is to stay positive. We're moving in the right direction."

Statistics for September 10:

21,335 total cases, 2,724 active cases, 452 deaths in El Paso County

