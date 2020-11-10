Cielo Vista Walmart latest closed for deep cleaning due to virus concerns

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The Cielo Vista Walmart, scene of the Aug. 3 shooting massacre, is the latest of the retail giant's El Paso stores to be abruptly closed for deep cleaning because of concerns about the surge of Covid-19 in the Borderland.

A Walmart spokesperson said the store at 7101 Gateway Blvd. W. was being shut down Tuesday afternoon and would remain closed through Thursday morning.

This is at least the fifth Walmart store to be temporarily closed for disinfection over the past two weeks.

Other locations undergoing temporary cleaning closures have included the Walmart grocery store in Socorro, the west El Paso Sam’s Club, the Walmart store at 5631 Dyer in northeast El Paso, and the Walmart supercenter at 9441 Alameda in the Lower Valley.

Walmart officials have called the closures part of a “company-initiated program” to sanitize stores, but the company has repeatedly declined to discuss whether case outbreaks have occurred at these facilities.

City health leaders said they haven't ordered any of the store shut downs, but Mayor Dee Margo has noted in recent weeks that retail stores are among the top locations for community spread.