Half-dozen more Covid-19 deaths reported in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Saturday reported six additional deaths due to Covid-19 and 142 additional cases.

The latest deaths included a man and a woman in their 60s, 2 men and a woman in their 70s, and a woman in her 80s.

Saturday's reported numbers raise El Paso County's cumulative pandemic totals to 2,419 deaths and 130,026 cases - of which 2,177 remain active infections.

As of Saturday morning, there were 154 El Pasoans hospitalized due to Covid-related illness, with 58 of those patients listed in intensive care and 39 requiring the use of ventilators.

For a detailed look at El Paso's coronavirus data visit EPStrong.org.