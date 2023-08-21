Skip to Content
El Paso father found not guilty in murder of infant daughter

By ,
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso father Jose Varela has been found not guilty of capital murder and murder in the death of his infant daughter by a jury.

Varela was standing trial after being accused of murdering 2-month-old Velma in February of 2017.

ABC-7 was in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Many of Varela's supporters were there, holding hands and praying when the jury prepared to give the verdict. Tears of relief flowed when it was announced.

Varela himself was standing at the time the verdict was given, and turned to hug his attorneys when he was found not guilty, crying.

